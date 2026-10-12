NATO hosts first Middle East arms control summit under new action plan

Credit: NATO

NATO co-hosted a conference on controlling small arms and light weapons in Rabat on 6 and 7 October with the Kingdom of Morocco.

The meeting was described as the first regional conference on small arms and light weapons control organised with partner countries under NATO’s Southern Neighbourhood Action Plan, endorsed at the alliance’s Washington Summit in 2024, the alliance informed on Friday.

Javier Colomina, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, delivered a keynote address.

Participants included senior officials from allied and partner countries, as well as representatives from international organisations, civil society and industry, including the United Nations, the European Union, the League of Arab States, Interpol and the World Customs Organisation.

Delegates exchanged views on initiatives, lessons learned and best practices for controlling small arms and light weapons — weapons such as firearms that can be carried and operated by individuals — with discussion focused in particular on the Middle East and North Africa.

NATO’s wider work on small arms

NATO said it has supported efforts linked to the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons, adopted in July 2001.

The alliance has taken part in UN meetings on the programme since it began, most recently the ninth Biennial Meeting of States Parties in June 2026.

NATO also said it supports partner countries through projects that include training courses, helping to destroy excess stockpiles of small arms and ammunition, assisting in the construction of infrastructure and delivering equipment.