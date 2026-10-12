Largest EU sanctions package yet adds 1,569 to Russia military blacklist

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The EU has agreed its largest-ever package of sanctions listings against Russia’s military-industrial complex, adding 1,569 individuals and entities.

The new measures include 826 Russian companies and 743 people identified as the chief executives of those firms, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

It said the decision brings the total number of listings under the EU sanctions regime linked to Ukraine’s territorial integrity to close to 4,600.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that the new round is the biggest set of sanctions listings adopted since 2022.

The package targets what the Council described as mid-level suppliers at the “core” of Russia’s military industry, with combined annual turnover of at least €20 billion and more than 250,000 employees.

Who and what the EU is targeting

The listed companies supply components for weapons systems including missiles, UAVs — unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones — and aircraft, the Council said.

It added that the components cited include electronics such as semiconductors, microcircuits and computers, as well as communications equipment including radars, antennas and transceivers, alongside aviation, satellite and missile systems, explosives and ammunition, and optics and navigation systems.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze and a ban on making funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly. Individuals listed are also subject to an EU travel ban.

The legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.