Sham Russian elections in Ukraine spark EU action against dozens

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The EU has imposed sanctions on 77 people it said were involved in illegal Russian State Duma “elections” held in September 2026 in parts of Ukraine under Russian occupation.

The measures target 74 candidates who stood in the votes in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic”, the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic”, and in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as in the so-called “Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol,” the Council of the EU declared on Monday.

Three members of Russia’s Central Election Commission were also listed for organising what the Council described as sham elections.

Those listed face a travel ban preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territories, and an asset freeze.

EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them.

EU reiterates non-recognition of votes in occupied Ukrainian territory

The EU has “unequivocally condemned” the organisation of the votes in occupied parts of Ukraine, saying they breach Ukrainian and international law — including the UN Charter — and undermine Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the Council.

The legal acts underpinning the new measures have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Council also noted it had adopted sanctions in September against 10 individuals for supporting the repression of democratic opposition and undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia.

In conclusions agreed on 18 and 19 June 2026, the European Council reaffirmed “firm and unwavering” support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and said the EU was ready to step up pressure on Russia through further restrictive measures.