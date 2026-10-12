US sanctions spark new clash with EU over global justice system

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The EU has criticised a US announcement of sanctions against the International Criminal Court, saying it “deeply regrets” the move and urging Washington to reverse it.

The ICC is a permanent court based in The Hague that prosecutes individuals for serious international crimes including genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

It does not target sovereign states, and only steps in when a country is unwilling or unable genuinely to investigate or prosecute suspects — a principle known as “complementarity,” according to a statement issued on Saturday on behalf of the bloc by the EU’s High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

The EU said the complementarity rules are designed to recognise the primacy of national legal systems, including the US legal system.

Calls to reverse sanctions

“Attacks or threats” against the court, its elected officials and staff, and those cooperating with it — including civil society representatives and service providers — are not acceptable, the EU said.

The bloc welcomed the US “readiness to discuss its concerns” with states that are party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, and noted a US decision to delay the entry into force of its latest measures.

The EU said it would continue to support the ICC and contribute to the protection of the court, its staff and those cooperating with it, adding that it stood ready to take “all the necessary measures” to ensure it can operate effectively and independently.