EU leader demands urgent reform of long-term budget to address global shifts

Credit: Antonio Costa on X

European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU needs agreement by the end of this year on its next long-term budget so a new spending plan can start on 1 January 2028, following talks in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Costa made the comments as he concluded his annual “Tour des Capitales” — visits to each European Council member in their home country — which he said is intended to hear leaders’ priorities and understand national perspectives, his office announced on Friday.

He said the “world around us has changed drastically” in recent years and argued the EU needs policies and resources to provide “security, autonomy and prosperity” for citizens.

Costa called for a “new approach” to the next long-term EU budget, formally known as the Multiannual Financial Framework — the bloc’s multi-year spending plan — with a modernised structure and a new way of allocating funds.

He said regional development and food security would remain “essential”, while the budget should also support defence and security, secure borders, competitiveness and innovation.

Call for “new revenue streams” for the EU

Costa stated that national contributions should be kept at a “reasonable level” and that “new revenue streams” would be needed for the EU.

The long-term budget should reflect “strategic choices” and allow the EU to invest jointly in research and science, artificial intelligence and defence, and to support Ukraine “as it defends itself against Russian aggression”, he said.

He also said the EU should be able to defend its external borders more effectively and pursue a “Team Europe” approach abroad, including trade diversification, while continuing to support farmers, regions and cities.