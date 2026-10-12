EU weighs Ukraine funding as leaders back ceasefire to ease global crises

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call that she supported his call for a ceasefire to protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia.

Von der Leyen conveyed the EU’s “solidarity” with Ukrainians and her support for Zelenskyy, according to the Commission’s read-out published on Sunday.

Ukraine would be “front and centre” at this week’s European Council meeting of EU leaders, she said, with discussions set to cover Ukraine’s funding needs for the year ahead and how to mobilise additional international support.

Funding, air defence and EU talks

The EU is expected to provide further funding this week for drones and missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s defences and protect its skies, von der Leyen said.

She also pointed out that two further “clusters of chapters” are due to open in negotiations with Ukraine — a reference to groups of policy areas discussed as part of the country’s bid to join the EU.