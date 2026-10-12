EU's Erasmus Days 2026 kicks off with call for expanded access to mobility

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Almost 11,000 events have been registered so far for Erasmus Days 2026, taking place from 12 to 17 October across Europe and countries associated with the Erasmus+ programme.

The six-day annual campaign marks its 10th edition this year and is being held under the motto “6 days to make Europe shine,” the European Commission informed on Monday.

This year’s theme is “Learning and growing: skills for tomorrow”, with the events focusing on education and training, youth and sport.

Examples of planned activities include a radio interview in Spain in which students who have taken part in Erasmus+ mobility trips to the Czech Republic, Finland and Greece will share their experiences, according to event listings on the Erasmus Days website.

In Romania, an event called “Skills passport” will invite participants to explore skills linked to European mobility — including intercultural and digital competences, teamwork and communication — and how to describe them for employers, the listings say.

In the Czech Republic, students who have taken part in Erasmus+ will share their experiences with other students, elementary school pupils and the public.

Budget proposal and past participation

“Everyone should have the chance to take part in Erasmus+ and experience the positive impact it has on education,” Roxana Mînzatu, Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness, said in a statement from the European Commission.

The Commission has proposed a “significant budget increase” for the 2028–2034 Erasmus+ programme so that more people can take part, Mînzatu said.

Erasmus Days was launched in 2017, and more than 10,000 events took place in 59 countries last year.