EU-backed loans fund life-saving equipment for Kosovo’s struggling hospitals

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Kosovo is set to modernise seven public hospitals under a €41 million loan jointly provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), with each lender contributing €20.5 million.

The funding will be used to buy new medical equipment for the University Clinical Centre of Kosovo in Pristina and for six regional hospitals, the EIB announced on Monday.

Planned purchases include diagnostic, therapeutic and life-support equipment such as CT scanners, ultrasound systems and operating-room equipment, alongside upgrades to critical-care units.

The project is expected to support public healthcare services for around 1.6 million people, including low-income households.

It forms part of Kosovo’s Health Sector Strategy for 2025 — 2030, which sets out plans to improve access to hospital services.

Grants for planning and implementation

The project has also received a €1.25 million European Union grant through the Western Balkans Investment Framework to support a feasibility study and project preparation, the EIB informed.

A further CEB grant of up to €750,000 has been approved to provide expert support during implementation.

The loan agreements were signed in Pristina by representatives of Kosovo’s Ministry of Finance, the EIB and the CEB, in the presence of a representative of the EU in Kosovo and Kosovo’s Minister of Health.

Kosovo’s Finance Minister, Hekuran Murati, said the investment would provide modern medical equipment and upgrades to related infrastructure at the University Clinical Centre in Pristina and at regional hospitals.

The EIB has provided nearly €400 million in financing for projects in Kosovo to date, supporting transport, energy and water infrastructure and small businesses.