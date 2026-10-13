EU pushes for citizen re-engagement to combat declining trust in democracy

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EU member states have approved Council of the EU conclusions calling for more inclusive citizen participation in democratic life and stronger engagement with civil society to bolster “democratic resilience.”

The conclusions were adopted at the initiative of Ireland’s presidency of the Council, which said the text encourages more inclusive and transparent decision-making, stronger public trust in democratic institutions and closer EU-level cooperation to address citizens’ disengagement, the Council announced on Tuesday.

“The EU is a democracy and one we must work to protect,” said Thomas Byrne, Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, adding that citizens should have a say in decision-making that affects their lives.

The Council conclusions acknowledge what they describe as the challenge of citizens’ disengagement, and say trust in public institutions is essential for resilient democracies.

They also highlight the “European dimension” of participation, saying member states could benefit from more coordinated action at EU level to encourage political re-engagement.

Link to the European Democracy Shield

The conclusions follow a European Commission communication in November 2025 on a “European Democracy Shield” — a policy framework set out in three parts covering the information environment, democratic institutions and elections, and societal resilience and citizen engagement, the Council said.

The newly adopted text focuses on the Shield’s “third pillar”, which covers boosting societal resilience and citizens’ engagement.

The Council also called on the Commission to ensure appropriate follow-up, saying the work of a planned European Centre for Democratic Resilience should complement — and not duplicate — the work of a network of national authorities on citizens’ participation.

A report on strengthening Europe’s democratic resilience and implementing the European Democracy Shield was presented by Cyprus’s presidency in June 2026 after discussions in preparatory bodies.