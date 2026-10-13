EU and UK prepare for high-stakes summit on defence and trade ties

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The second EU – UK Summit will take place in Brussels on 20 November 2026, with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meeting UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Leaders will review progress in the relationship since the first summit in London on 19 May 2025, including work on a defence and security partnership, as well as cooperation on energy, agrifood rules, climate, people-to-people contacts, and migration and law enforcement, the European Council informed on Monday.

Costa said the EU and the UK were “like-minded partners” and that their “security and prosperity are closely intertwined."

Joint declaration expected

The summit is also due to cover “next steps” in EU – UK relations and discussions on global and regional issues.

A joint declaration is expected at the end of the meeting.

The European Council noted that EU – UK ties are governed by existing agreements agreed after the UK left the bloc in 2020, including the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, as well as an agreement relating to Gibraltar.