EU warns Paris climate goal likely to be missed, urges urgent action

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EU ministers have agreed the bloc’s negotiating positions for the United Nations climate change summit COP31 in Turkey and the biodiversity summit COP17 in Armenia.

The Council of the EU approved on Monday two sets of conclusions setting out the EU’s positions ahead of the talks, which it said would be rooted in multilateralism and “science-based action” to limit global warming and halt biodiversity loss, it announced in a release.

COP31 will take place in Antalya from 9 to 20 November 2026, while COP17 will be held in Yerevan from 19 to 30 October 2026.

The EU will call for countries to implement and submit nationally determined contributions (NDCs) — the national climate plans under the Paris Agreement — including “urgent submission of missing NDCs.”

Ministers said the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C is “likely to be exceeded”, but called for action to avoid “every additional fraction of a degree” and to return to a 1.5°C pathway.

They also backed an “overshoot‑peak‑decline” pathway, which the Council described as a route to keep warming below 1.5°C by the end of the century.

Biodiversity targets and funding

On biodiversity, the EU will push for faster action to meet global targets agreed in 2022, including a pledge to protect at least 30% of land and sea areas by 2030.

The Council said the EU would argue for “mainstreaming biodiversity” across policies and sectors — meaning taking biodiversity into account beyond environmental policy — based on scientific evidence.

The EU will also call for increased public and private funding for biodiversity, including through “innovative approaches” such as “high-integrity nature credits.”

Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, said the EU was ready to lead on issues including “the transition from fossil fuels” and accelerating the clean energy transition.

Christopher O’Sullivan, Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for nature and biodiversity, said the EU would oppose lowering ambition under the global biodiversity framework.