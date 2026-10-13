EU ramps up democratic resilience drive, extending it to candidate nations

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The European Centre for Democratic Resilience has extended its cooperation activities to EU candidate countries and potential candidates, widening its work beyond the bloc’s borders.

Ministers discussed collaboration with counterparts from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine, as well as Kosovo, during talks on the margins of the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, the European Commission disclosed on Tuesday.

Enlargement partners have been invited by EU member states to take part in several ongoing joint projects.

These include tabletop crisis management exercises, as well as work on shared concepts and methods to detect foreign information manipulation and interference — a term used for coordinated attempts to influence public debate through misleading or deceptive information.

Joint projects on resilience and protection

Other cooperation projects cover ways of measuring “democratic resilience”, and training focused on the protection of journalists, civil society organisations, fact-checkers and politicians, the Commission said.

The centre was officially launched on 24 February 2026 at the General Affairs Council.

It has already begun projects with EU member states, including a “Train the trainers” capacity building programme.