EU clears acquisitions of Polish port terminal, Romanian steel tube maker

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The European Commission has cleared two corporate acquisitions under the EU Merger Regulation, involving a Polish port terminal operator and a Romanian steel tube manufacturer.

CM Holding A/S of Denmark and Bunge Global SA of Switzerland have been approved to acquire joint control of Baltic Grain Terminal (BTZ) in Poland, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

The deal relates mainly to the provision of port terminal services in Poland.

The Commission explained that it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because of its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active. The case was assessed under the normal merger review procedure.

Tenaris cleared to buy Romanian steel tube maker

In a separate decision, Tenaris S.A. of Luxembourg has been approved to acquire sole control of Artrom Steel Tubes S.A. in Romania, the Commission said.

The transaction relates primarily to the manufacture of steel tubes.

The Commission informed it found the deal would not raise competition concerns because credible competitors would continue to supply customers in the relevant markets.

The assessment was also carried out under the normal merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public competition case register under case numbers M.11903 and M.12428.