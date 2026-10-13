Bottled water and banking deals approved under lighter EU scrutiny

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The European Commission has approved two takeovers under the EU Merger Regulation — one involving Nestlé Waters and the other involving Estonia’s Luminor Holding.

Platinum Equity, LLC and its affiliates will acquire joint control of Nestlé Waters of Luxembourg alongside Nestlé S.A. of Switzerland, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

The deal relates mainly to the supply of bottled and packaged water and beverages.

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in markets linked through supply chains, and it reviewed the case under its simplified merger procedure.

The case is listed in the Commission’s public register as M.12596.

Luminor Holding deal also cleared

OTP Bank Nyrt. of Hungary has been cleared to acquire sole control of Luminor Holding AS of Estonia, the Commission said.

The transaction relates to financial services.

The Commission concluded the deal would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ combined market position after the transaction would be limited, and it was assessed under the simplified merger review procedure.

The case is registered as M.12586 on the Commission’s competition database.