EU okays swift merger reviews in rubber and land titling sectors

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The European Commission has approved two merger deals — one involving Australia’s SERV Holdings and another involving Germany’s ContiTech — after finding neither would raise competition concerns under EU rules.

Aware Super of Australia and Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund, acting through its Luxembourg general partner, have been cleared to acquire joint control of SERV Holdings Pty Ltd and SERV Holdings Trust, the Commission reported on Tuesday.

The deal relates primarily to land titling and registration services in Australia.

The Commission concluded the SERV transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on the European Economic Area.

The case was reviewed under the simplified merger procedure, a faster process used for deals considered unlikely to pose competition problems.

ContiTech deal also approved

In a separate decision, the Commission cleared US-based Lone Star Global Acquisitions to acquire sole control of ContiTech Deutschland GmbH of Germany.

The transaction relates primarily to the supply of rubber and thermoplastic solutions.

The ContiTech deal was approved after the Commission found the companies would have limited market positions following the transaction and the merger would not raise competition concerns.

This case was also examined under the simplified merger review procedure.