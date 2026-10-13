EIB returns to fund €67m overhaul of Asturias water infrastructure

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The European Investment Bank has agreed to lend €67 million to the Asturias Water Consortium, Cadasa, to modernise and expand water infrastructure in the Spanish region of Asturias.

The loan agreement was signed between the EIB and Cadasa, the public body responsible for managing the full water cycle in Asturias — from supply and treatment to distribution, the EIB announced in a release on Tuesday.

The project covers investment across the water system, including new pumping stations, drinking water treatment plants, network expansion and upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Planned works include a new pumping station on the River Narcea, duplication of the main water main between Lieres and Espinierlla, expansion of the Rioseco drinking water treatment plant, and connecting the municipalities of Valdés and Pravia to the central supply network.

The scheme also includes expanding the central supply system through the Eastern and Lower Nalón water mains.

Funding and wider investment

The loan was signed at a ceremony at the EIB’s headquarters in Luxembourg.

The EIB said the investment is expected to increase drinking water treatment capacity, improve water quality and make the region’s water network more resilient to climate change.

Gilles Badot, the EIB’s Director of Operations for the EU public sector, said it was the bank’s first financing agreement with Asturias in 17 years.

Alejandro Calvo, Asturias’ Regional Minister for Mobility, the Environment and Emergency Management and chair of Cadasa, stated that the EIB funding would allow the region to mobilise more than €211 million of investment and support compliance with European directives.