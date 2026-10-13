EU investigates furniture industry merger in Central Europe

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The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz’s proposed acquisition of German rival Porta, citing preliminary concerns about reduced competition in several EU countries.

The deal would bring together more than 140 Porta stores operating under the brands Porta, Boss and Asko with more than 1,800 furniture-selling stores linked to XXXLutz brands including XXXLutz, Home24, Mömax, Roller, Poco and Möbelix, the Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

Regulators are examining whether the transaction could weaken competition in the retail supply of furniture in Germany, Czechia and Slovakia, where both companies are among the largest players and often compete in the same local areas.

In Germany, the Commission said it is particularly concerned about competition in discount furniture retailing, and noted that the two companies are among the few retailers in Germany, Czechia and Slovakia operating store networks that offer a full range of furniture.

The Commission said its initial assessment found the deal could lead to higher prices and fewer choices for customers.

Concerns over suppliers and purchasing power

The investigation is also looking at the procurement side — how retailers buy furniture from manufacturers and suppliers — in Germany, Czechia, Slovakia and Poland, the Commission said.

It noted that XXXLutz appears to have significant purchasing power through GIGA International, a purchasing association used by XXXLutz’s brands across Europe to buy furniture collectively, and that adding Porta’s brands to that system could remove one of the few large alternative customers for suppliers.

The Commission said it will examine whether the deal could increase suppliers’ dependence on the merged group in a way that harms competing retailers.

The transaction was notified to the Commission on 7 September 2026, and the regulator has 90 working days — until 25 February 2027 — to take a decision.

Opening an in-depth investigation does not prejudge the final outcome.

Separately, the Commission said it is investigating whether XXXLutz and Porta may have engaged in “gun jumping”, meaning steps taken towards a change of control before a formal notification; it added that this inquiry is separate from the competition investigation.