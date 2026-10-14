EU calls for urgent Palestinian elections amid long delays and political tension

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The European Union said it “deeply regrets” a decision by the Palestinian Authority to postpone Palestinian legislative elections to September 2027 and a presidential election that had been due in early 2027.

The legislative elections had been scheduled for 28 November 2026, according to the EU statement issued on behalf of the bloc on Wednesday by High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

The EU recognised “the challenges and limitations” facing the Palestinian Authority, while calling for legislative and presidential elections to be held “as soon as possible”, in line with previous commitments made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The bloc added that democratic and transparent elections “throughout the occupied Palestinian territory” were “long overdue”, and that Palestinians “must be able to vote to elect their leadership and representatives to their institutions”.

EU offers election observers

The EU stated that it was ready to support the electoral process, including by deploying an EU Election Observation Mission — a team that monitors voting and counting procedures and reports on whether an election meets international standards.

The EU also reiterated its long-standing support for Palestinian state-building efforts and reforms, and said “credible, inclusive and transparent elections” are “vital” for Palestinians, democratic legitimacy and accountability, as well as for the two-state solution, according to its statement.

The EU added that its continued support to the Palestinian Authority “goes hand in hand” with progress towards these objectives and advancing reforms.