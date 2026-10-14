Moldova's EU accession talks expand with focus on market reforms and growth

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The EU and Moldova have opened accession negotiations on two policy clusters covering the internal market and competitiveness and inclusive growth.

The two clusters are part of the EU’s accession framework, which groups negotiating topics into broad themes known as clusters, with each cluster made up of separate chapters, the Council of the European Union announced on Tuesday.

The “internal market” cluster covers EU rules on the free movement of goods, services, workers and capital, as well as competition rules, financial services, company law and consumer protection.

The “competitiveness and inclusive growth” cluster includes areas such as taxation, economic and monetary policy, industry, digital transformation, employment, education, research and customs.

Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence Thomas Byrne pointed out that the decision came less than three months after negotiations opened on the external relations cluster in July 2026.

Benchmarks and the next stages

Benchmarks have also been set for the future provisional closure of the chapters in the two clusters, the Council said.

EU accession is “merit-based”, with progress monitored throughout negotiations as Moldova aligns with and implements EU law — known as the EU acquis — and relevant European standards.

Under the EU’s revised 2020 methodology, accession negotiations are divided into six clusters covering 33 chapters in total.