Sweden secures €333m EU payment to complete green and housing reforms

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Sweden has received its third and final payment from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, with the European Commission disbursing €333 million.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the EU’s main post-pandemic funding programme under NextGenerationEU, which supports member states’ recovery, economic growth and competitiveness, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

The latest payment supports reforms and investments linked to the green transition and changes in Sweden’s labour and housing markets.

Measures backed by the funding include steps to strengthen the development and deployment of industrial technologies designed to produce zero, low or negative greenhouse gas emissions.

The payment also covers plans to expand enrolment in higher education and increase the supply of new energy-efficient rental housing.

Final instalment under the scheme

Sweden submitted its final payment request on 2 July 2026 and it was approved by the Commission on 31 August 2026, according to the EU executive.

The money was paid out after a favourable opinion from the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee and a subsequent Commission payment decision.

With this instalment, Sweden has received its full allocation of €3.45 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility after meeting all milestones and targets in its national plan.

Payments under the scheme are performance-based and depend on delivering agreed reforms and investments.

The facility is due to close at the end of 2026, with member states required to complete remaining milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September.