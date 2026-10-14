EU grants €661m in pandemic recovery funds to Netherlands

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The European Commission has paid €661 million to the Netherlands under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the NextGenerationEU post-pandemic funding programme.

The payment is the country’s fourth under the scheme and brings total disbursements to 68.6% of the Netherlands’ overall allocation, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

The money is linked to a package of reforms and investments, including the transition to a new pension system and projects related to offshore wind environmental protection.

Other measures tied to the disbursement include energy-saving upgrades for homes, green hydrogen research and demonstration projects, digital education solutions, and training and re-training support for unemployed people.

How the payment was approved

The Dutch authorities submitted the payment request on 2 July 2026 and the Commission approved it on 7 September 2026.

The funds were released after a favourable opinion from the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee and a Commission payment decision.

The Netherlands’ plan is financed by €5.44 billion in grants, and 81.1% of its milestones and targets have been completed.

The Commission said payments under the facility are performance-based and depend on agreed reforms and investments being delivered.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is due to close at the end of 2026, and member states must complete any remaining milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September.