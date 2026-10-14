EU launches new pledge to address intergenerational fairness, future inequality

Credit: Unsplash

European Commissioner Glenn Micallef has launched an EU pledge on intergenerational fairness during the 2026 European Week of Regions and Cities, alongside European Committee of the Regions president Kata Tüttö and rapporteur Tine Radinja.

The pledge is open to signatories and is framed as a commitment to consider the long-term impact of decisions and the balance of benefits and burdens between generations, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

It is the latest step under the Commission’s Strategy on Intergenerational Fairness.

The Commission said the pledge encourages actions at local and regional level, giving examples such as expanding access to sport infrastructure and activities and advocating “inclusive mobility”.

New index published alongside the pledge

A new Intergenerational Fairness Index has also been developed to support delivery of the pledge’s commitments, the Commission noted.

Micallef stated that the pledge was intended to make intergenerational fairness “a shared commitment at local and regional level”, adding that it “reaffirms our commitment to building a fairer EU for future generations, and for all citizens regardless of where they live”.

The Commission said the pledge links its approach on intergenerational fairness to the UN Pact for the Future, and covers areas including sustainable development, “age-inclusive” employment, accessible public services, adapted housing, youth participation in democracy and solidarity.