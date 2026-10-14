EU firms embrace AI tools, but trust in workforce decisions falters

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EU companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence and related automated management systems, with 42% of surveyed SMEs and mid-cap firms saying they already use the tools.

A new survey looked at the use of AI and “algorithmic management” — digital systems that help managers organise work or support decisions on tasks, schedules, performance and staffing, sometimes using AI, according to new Eurobarometer results published by the European Commission on Wednesday.

Among companies that use AI and algorithmic management, the most common application was customer service and client relations, cited by 47% of respondents.

Monitoring performance and productivity was reported by 36%, while 30% used the tools for logistics, planning and staff scheduling.

A further 21% of surveyed SMEs and mid-caps said they plan to use AI and algorithmic management in the future. Most users described their use as limited and experimental.

Most surveyed companies said people still make the decisions, with only 2% of decisions described as fully automated. A majority — 61% — said AI helps them to take decisions.

Costs, skills and trust remain obstacles

High investment costs were cited as a barrier by 50% of companies, while 49% pointed to legal uncertainty and 48% to a lack of expertise, according to the survey results.

Almost half of companies — 49% — said they do not trust AI or automated systems for decisions related to workforce or staff matters.

Three-quarters of surveyed companies said they believe AI and algorithmic management will improve job quality.

The Commission said the publication coincided with European AI Innovation Month, an initiative bringing together policymakers, industry, the public sector and researchers to discuss and showcase AI developments across EU industries.