EU raises €10 billion in bonds as demand surges to historic highs

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The European Commission said it raised €10 billion in EU-Bonds in its ninth syndicated transaction of 2026.

The deal was split into two €5 billion tranches — a “tap” of an existing seven-year bond maturing on 12 October 2033 and a new 15-year bond maturing on 12 December 2041, the Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

A tap is an additional issue of a bond that already exists.

The seven-year tap carries a 3.125% coupon and was sold at a re-offer yield of 3.775%, equivalent to a price of 96.076%.

Orders totalled more than €73 billion, an oversubscription rate of about 14.6 times.

The new 15-year bond carries a 4.25% coupon and was sold at a re-offer yield of 4.353%, equivalent to a price of 98.886%.

Orders totalled more than €87 billion, an oversubscription rate of about 17.4 times.

Part of an €80 billion funding plan

The transaction forms part of the Commission’s €80 billion funding target for the second half of 2026, it said.

Funds raised through EU issuances are used to support EU policy priorities including support for Ukraine and investments in European defence.

The EU’s total outstanding debt stood at about €856.65 billion after the transaction, including €47.98 billion in EU-Bills and €86.24 billion in NextGenerationEU Green Bonds.

The joint lead managers for the deal were Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, LBBW, Morgan Stanley and Santander.