EU clears solar energy deal in Japan, citing negligible EEA impact

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Sun Trinity LLC and Mitsubishi HC Capital Energy Inc acquiring joint control of BRUC Japan KK and BRUC Japan 2 KK, all based in Japan, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates mainly to the production and wholesale supply of solar electricity in Japan, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

It found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area (EEA) — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Case details

The acquisition was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further information is published in the Commission’s public merger case register under case number M.12401.