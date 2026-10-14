EU disburses €2.86b to Ukraine for 'battlefield needs'

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has paid €2.86 billion to Ukraine to buy drones, air defence systems, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, ammunition, and "battlefield needs."

The money was disbursed under the defence component of the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, the Commission emphasised in a statement on Wednesday.

The loan programme includes an “indicative split” of €60 billion for defence and €30 billion for budgetary assistance over 2026–2027.

Further payments under the loan’s 2026 defence stream are expected in the coming weeks.

Wider EU support figures

The EU and its member states have provided €231.5 billion in overall support to Ukraine since 2022, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets, according to the Commission.

A total of €28.3 billion is planned for disbursement in 2026 to support Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity.

For the rest of 2026, Ukraine has €29.64 billion available in financial support, including €25.24 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan and €4.4 billion in budget support under the Ukraine Facility.

Ukraine’s “most urgent operational needs” include drones and missiles, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.