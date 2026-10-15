New NATO leadership in Kosovo signals evolving security priorities

Credit: NATO

Major General Roberto Vergori of Italy has taken command of NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) at a ceremony in Pristina, succeeding Major General Özkan Ulutaş of Turkey.

The change of command took place at KFOR headquarters on 14 October and was presided over by Admiral George M. Wikoff, Commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples, with representatives from Kosovo institutions and the international community attending, NATO announced on Thursday.

Admiral Wikoff thanked Ulutaş for his leadership over two tours as KFOR commander and cited his engagement with communities across Kosovo and work with the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX).

EULEX is the European Union mission that supports rule-of-law institutions in Kosovo.

“He did so with initiative, adaptability, and selfless commitment to the mission and to those under his charge,” Wikoff said.

Wikoff also referred to an ongoing “optimisation” of KFOR and said the command in Naples would continue to support Vergori.

NATO points to UN mandate and posture changes

Ulutaş said KFOR remained focused on “contributing to lasting security” and “freedom of movement” in Kosovo under a long-standing UN mandate, and that it continued to support the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

Vergori stated that KFOR personnel “remain deeply committed” to fulfilling the mission’s UN mandate.

The security situation in Kosovo has been “generally stable” and has continued to improve, according to NATO, which said it announced in June that it would adjust KFOR’s posture and strength gradually over the following year, with changes “conditions-based” and reversible if security developments require it.

KFOR operates under UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 and works in coordination with the Kosovo Police and EULEX in their roles as security responders.