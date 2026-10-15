EU leaders push for historic Single Market overhaul by 2027

Credit: European Parliament

EU leaders from the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission have reported progress six months after signing the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap and set out shared legislative priorities for 2026.

The second review of the joint declaration and roadmap was published by the presidents of the three institutions, who said they remained committed to delivering what they described as “tangible results” for citizens and businesses, the Parliament, the Council, and the Commission informed in a joint statement on Thursday.

They said the work under the roadmap focuses on strengthening competitiveness, removing barriers in the EU’s Single Market — the EU’s system that allows goods, services, capital and people to move more freely across member states — and providing “clean and affordable energy.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the institutions were “cutting red tape, removing barriers, and deepening integration across all sectors”, adding that Parliament would work with the Council and Commission to “deliver real results for people and businesses across Europe.”

Focus on the Single Market and 2027 timeline

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated that the roadmap was providing Ireland’s Council Presidency programme with “a very strong strategic focus”, and that “strong progress” had been made in the Council on key initiatives linked to competitiveness.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the EU Single Market as serving 450 million consumers and said the aim was to complete it through what she called a “historic overhaul” by the end of 2027.

Von der Leyen declared that the roadmap envisages a Europe where “energy, capital, innovation and ideas flow freely across borders” and where businesses “can grow and compete without barriers.”