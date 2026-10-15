EU-Gulf summit postponed as momentum from 2024 meeting faces uncertainty

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The second summit between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council, due to take place in Riyadh on 24 October 2026, has been postponed.

A new date will be announced “in due course,” the European Council said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was set to be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital.

EU and Gulf states to set new date later

The European Council said the EU remains committed to deepening its partnership with the GCC and to sustaining momentum built since the first EU-GCC summit in October 2024.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional bloc that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.