EU adds four artisanal foods and drinks to protected geographical list

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Four foods and drinks from Italy, Croatia, France and Guatemala have been added to the EU’s list of Protected Geographical Indications.

The newly registered names are Capocollo di Martina Franca from Italy, Čepinski kupus from Croatia, Miel des Landes from France, and Café Antigua from Guatemala, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

Protected Geographical Indication, or PGI, is an EU label used for products linked to a particular place and recognised for qualities or reputation connected to that area.

Capocollo di Martina Franca is a prepared meat product made from the upper part of a pig’s neck in Puglia, southern Italy, and is described as having a smoky aroma and flavour with notes associated with cooked wine, according to the Commission.

It said the product’s characteristics are linked to an artisanal production method in which all stages are carried out by hand.

Čepinski kupus is a white cabbage variety produced in Osijek-Baranja County in eastern Croatia, with a compact head and pronounced fresh cabbage flavour.

The full production process is carried out by hand using know-how passed down through generations.

Honey from the Landes and coffee from Antigua

Miel des Landes is honey from the Landes plateau in south-west France and may be made from nectar from a single source or multiple floral sources, the Commission said.

It added that the honey range is tied to successive nectar flows from uncultivated plants in the area, with beekeepers managing colonies adapted to local conditions and controlling the honey’s water content.

Café Antigua is coffee from the Sacatepéquez Department in Guatemala, produced from Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora beans, and can be sold as green or roasted coffee, whole or ground. The region’s coffee-growing tradition dates back centuries.

The four names join more than 3,900 protected names listed in the EU’s eAmbrosia geographical indications database.