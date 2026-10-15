EU clears French-Swiss energy deal, citing minimal market competition risks

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The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies of France and Primeo Energie Schweiz of Switzerland.

The deal mainly concerns the retail sale and supply of electricity to customers in France, the Commission said in a release on Thursday.

It found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position following the deal.

Case details

The Commission added that the case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure, a faster process used for transactions that are unlikely to cause competition problems.

Further information is published in the Commission’s online case register under reference M.12583.