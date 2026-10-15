EU approves private equity takeover of transport door makers

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The European Commission has cleared Waterland Private Equity Investments’ acquisition of German rail door maker Bode Die Tür and Dutch bus door systems company Ventura Systems under the EU Merger Regulation.

Waterland Private Equity Investments B.V., which is based in the Netherlands, will take sole control of Bode Die Tür GmbH of Germany and Ventura Systems B.V. of the Netherlands, the Commission reported on Thursday.

The deal relates mainly to door systems used on trains and buses.

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets and do not operate in vertically related markets, meaning they are not direct competitors and are not positioned at different stages of the same supply chain.

Reviewed under simplified procedure

The transaction was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for cases that are considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12480.