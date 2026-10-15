EU and Mexico launch new health dialogue amid rising global challenges

Credit: Olivér Várhelyi on X

The EU and Mexico have held their first High-Level Dialogue on Health, co-chaired by European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi and Mexico’s Secretary of Health David Kershenobich.

The initial meeting covered non-communicable diseases, pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, regulatory cooperation, medicines and medical devices, research and innovation, and digital health, the European Commission informed on Thursday.

Non-communicable diseases are long-term conditions that are not passed from person to person, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Commissioner Várhelyi said the talks would focus on improving access to quality care, tackling non-communicable diseases, supporting innovation in medicines and medical devices, and strengthening and diversifying supply chains.

Launched at EU – Mexico summit

The dialogue was launched at the 8th EU – Mexico Summit on 22 May 2026, where the Modernised Global Agreement and the Interim Trade Agreement were signed.