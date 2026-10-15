EU defence chiefs convene in Dublin to tackle security challenges

Credit: EEAS

The EU Military Committee has held a series of working sessions in Dublin this week under the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The committee — which brings together the chiefs of defence of EU member states — met as part of ongoing discussions that have also been taking place in Brussels, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Thursday.

The talks covered “pressing military priorities” and included the sharing of national perspectives and discussion of shared security challenges.

Topics on the agenda included crisis management, capability development and strategic partnerships.

Focus on defence advice to EU decision-makers

The sessions were held to support the committee’s role in providing military advice for EU decision-making, the European External Action Service said.

The Irish Defence Forces and the Irish Presidency facilitated the meetings in Ireland, it added.