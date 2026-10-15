EU-backed projects set to transform water access for 13 million globally

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More than 13 million people worldwide are expected to gain access to safer drinking water through investments backed by the EU bank.

Nearly 8 million people across Asia and the Pacific are expected to benefit from improved water supplies through projects financed in 2025 by the European Investment Bank, according to its new EIB Global Impact Report, cited in a release on Thursday by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

In India, a $191 million EIB loan is supporting upgrades to water supply and sewerage systems for about 900,000 people in the state of Uttarakhand.

In Bangladesh, €160 million in EIB financing is supporting water supply improvements in Dhaka.

Wider financing across the region

The EIB signed €1.1 billion in financing in Asia, Central Asia and the Pacific in 2025, with 92% supporting climate action and environmental sustainability, the report said.

In Vietnam, EIB financing is being provided through a €200 million credit line with Techcombank to support business investment in climate action and environmental sustainability.

In Kiribati, EU bank support is linked to plans for climate-resilient infrastructure and protecting transport links from climate-related risks.