Tourism nights in EU hit 3.1 billion as Asia surges 15%

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Nights spent in tourist accommodation across the EU rose to 3.1 billion in 2025, up 4.1% from 3.0 billion a year earlier.

Domestic and international tourists accounted for almost equal numbers of overnight stays, Eurostat reported on Friday, as total nights in EU tourist accommodation increased by 26.5% compared with 2015, reaching 3.1 billion from 2.5 billion.

Most nights in 2025 — 80.9%, or 2.5 billion — were spent by domestic tourists and visitors from other EU countries, while 10.4% came from tourists from other European countries.

Visitors from the Americas accounted for 4.9% of nights, or 155.5 million, while guests from Asia represented 2.6% (81.6 million), Oceania 0.5% (15.2 million) and Africa 0.4% (12.9 million).

Between 2024 and 2025, nights spent by tourists from Asia increased by 15.4% and by visitors from Africa by 13.7%, the agency said, adding that nights spent by tourists from the Americas have more than doubled since 2015, rising 101.9% to 155.5 million.

Croatia, Malta and Cyprus top ‘tourism intensity’ ranking

The EU averaged 7.0 guest nights per year per resident in 2025, up from 6.7 in 2024, based on a measure Eurostat calls “tourism intensity” — the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation relative to the permanent resident population.

Croatia recorded the highest tourism intensity in 2025, with 24.5 nights per inhabitant, followed by Malta (21.7) and Cyprus (19.4), with Greece (15.1) and Austria (14.6) next, Eurostat said.

Romania had the lowest ratio at 1.6 nights per inhabitant, followed by Latvia (2.7), Poland (2.9) and Slovakia (2.9), it added.