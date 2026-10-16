EU clears power sector merger, citing minimal market impact

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The European Commission has approved Global Infrastructure Management and EQT Fund Management’s acquisition of joint control of US power company AES Corporation under EU merger rules.

The deal, involving Global Infrastructure Management, LLC (GIM) of the United States and Luxembourg-based EQT Fund Management S.à r.l., was assessed primarily in relation to electricity markets, the Commission informed on Friday.

It said that it cleared the transaction because it would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited market positions resulting from the proposed deal.

Simplified review

The merger was examined under the Commission’s simplified procedure, which is used for cases that are considered unlikely to pose competition issues.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12435.