EU okays Dentsu joint acquisition, citing negligible impact in European markets

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Dentsu Group Inc and ITOCHU Corporation’s acquisition of joint control of Japan-based Dentsu Soken Inc under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates mainly to the supply of enterprise services and software, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

It noted that it found no competition concerns because Dentsu Soken’s activities in the European Economic Area (the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) are negligible and the parties would have a limited combined market position after the transaction.

Review carried out under simplified procedure

The merger was assessed under the Commission’s simplified review process, which is used for cases that are unlikely to raise competition issues.

More details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12635.