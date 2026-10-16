War-hit Ukrainian school reopens with EU-backed rebuild

Credit: EIB

A school in the northern Ukrainian city of Malyn has reopened after a renovation backed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) following damage sustained during Russian attacks in 2022.

Malyn Lyceum No. 2 was hit by a blast wave in 2022 and has now been refurbished with a new roof, improved insulation, upgraded classrooms and modernised heating, ventilation and electrical systems for up to 600 pupils, the EIB announced on Friday.

Accessibility upgrades, fire safety measures and emergency-warning systems were also installed as part of the works.

The renovation ran from January 2024 to September 2026 and cost almost €2 million, including €1.54 million provided by the EIB.

The Zhytomyr oblast budget contributed a further €451,000.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said the project was part of supporting communities “even during the war.”

Part of wider recovery funding

The EIB said its funding was provided through the €340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, which supports the restoration of essential social infrastructure in communities across the country.

The programme is one of three joint European Union – EIB recovery initiatives implemented with Ukraine’s Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Malyn Lyceum No. 2 was founded 100 years ago and offers classes from primary to senior levels.

The school serves children from families displaced by the war and pupils with special educational needs.

In the Zhytomyr region, 20 facilities including schools, preschools, hospitals and water infrastructure are being restored or built under EIB recovery programmes.