€8m EU loan delivers trolleybuses to Sarajevo as transport modernisation ramps up

Credit: EIB

Ten new trolleybuses have been delivered to Sarajevo Canton, with five already in regular service after driver training, registration and testing.

The vehicles are 18-metre Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses made by Polish manufacturer Solaris, which is as a leading European producer of zero-emission public transport vehicles, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Thursday.

They were bought through an international tender financed by an €8 million EIB loan.

The EIB said the trolleybuses are fully accessible and include climate-controlled interiors, real-time passenger information, GPS tracking, USB charging and video surveillance.

It added that they can also run off-wire using onboard batteries, meaning they can operate without being connected to overhead power lines.

Each vehicle can carry up to 120 passengers, including 36 seated.

Part of a wider transport upgrade programme

The trolleybuses are part of a wider Sarajevo Canton urban transport modernisation programme supported by a €75 million EIB loan, the EIB informed.

That programme includes upgrading and extending tram and trolleybus networks, replacing ageing vehicles and building new tram lines and tracks.

Sarajevo received new trams in 2024 under the same programme, which is jointly supported by the EIB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“After decades of underinvestment, Sarajevo is transforming its transport system to make it greener, more efficient and more comfortable for its citizens,” declared Miha Švent, the EIB’s representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sarajevo Canton has procured more than 100 new public transport vehicles over the past five years and renewed all modes of public transport, said Adnan Šteta, the canton’s minister of transport.