EU and Japan renew €2.5b pact, targeting green energy and Ukraine recovery

Credit: EIB

The European Investment Bank and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation have signed a new memorandum of understanding extending their cooperation on investment projects in the European Union and other regions for a further five years.

The agreement was signed in Bangkok by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and JBIC Deputy Governor Toshio Oya, the EIB informed on Thursday.

Cooperation under the renewed memorandum may cover operations in the EU, Asia, Africa and neighbouring countries.

Priority areas include clean energy, transport and digital connectivity, critical minerals, resilient supply chains and Ukraine’s recovery.

Fayolle said the renewed agreement would support work on “concrete investment opportunities” including the clean energy transition, connectivity, supply chains, economic security and Ukraine’s recovery.

Oya declared that JBIC expected to deepen collaboration with the EIB in areas including critical minerals, supply-chain resilience and cooperation for Ukraine’s reconstruction and “long-term resilience."

Previous joint financing

Financing agreements involving JBIC signed by the EIB totalled around €2.5 billion as of October 2026, the bank said.

Examples cited by the EIB included the Eavor Loop geothermal project in Germany and NeuConnect — a 1.4 GW electricity interconnector between Germany and the United Kingdom.