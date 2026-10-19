EU fleets land €5.5 billion worth of fish, Spain dominates catch value

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Fish landed by EU fishing fleets was worth €5.5 billion in 2025, with an estimated catch of 3.3 million tonnes.

The total value was similar to 2024, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Spain recorded the highest value of fish landings, accounting for 31% of the EU total, followed by France at 18% and Italy at 12%.

By weight, Spain’s fleet caught 21% of the EU’s total fish mass, with Denmark next on 16% and France on 14%.

Most catches came from the Northeast Atlantic

Nearly three-quarters of the EU’s catch — 72% — was taken in the Northeast Atlantic in 2025, Eurostat said.

The main species caught there were herring (18% of the area’s total), blue whiting (17%), sprat (15%) and mackerel (9%).

The Mediterranean and Black Sea was the second-largest catching area, contributing 8% of the EU total, with sardines (19%) and anchovies (16%) the key species in those waters.

Another 7% of the EU catch came from the Western Indian Ocean, where 94% of the catch was made up of three tuna species: skipjack (58%), yellowfin (29%) and bigeye tuna (7%).

The Eastern Central Atlantic and Southwest Atlantic each accounted for 5% of the total catch, with horse mackerel (38%) the biggest share in the Eastern Central Atlantic and hake (79%) dominating the Southwest Atlantic.