NATO vows unity against Russia's hybrid threats despite growing sabotages

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NATO allies, partner countries, European Union and industry representatives met in Bucharest on 15 – 16 October to discuss Russia’s “hybrid” activities and how to strengthen and co-ordinate NATO’s response, NATO said.

The meeting — the annual NATO Hybrid Symposium — focused on protecting critical infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector, and sharing lessons from recent incidents, NATO announced on Monday.

Participants discussed a range of activities attributed to Russia across the alliance, including sabotage, drone incidents and cyber attacks, it added.

NATO Assistant Secretary General Jean Charles Ellermann-Kingombe told the symposium that Allies had the “means and determination” to counter hybrid threats, NATO said.

He said Russia’s hostile activities would not weaken Allied unity or NATO’s ability to deter and defend, and would not undermine Allied support for Ukraine.

EU, Ukraine and Moldova share experiences

Representatives from the EU, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova also shared their experiences and approaches to countering hybrid threats, NATO said.

The symposium was co-organised by NATO’s Cyber and Digital Transformation Division and Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with support from Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Romanian Intelligence Servic