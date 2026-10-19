EU backs Nigeria’s military with €20m defence package — first of its kind

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EU foreign ministers have approved a €20 million package under the European Peace Facility to support Nigeria’s armed forces.

The funding is the first bilateral assistance measure for Nigeria under the scheme, after earlier support provided through the Multinational Joint Task Force operating in the Lake Chad basin, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

The measure will supply “non-lethal” defence equipment — meaning kit not intended to cause injury — for countering improvised explosive devices, stopping hostile drones, night-vision capability and individual protective gear.

The Council said the support will be provided to Nigerian troops deployed on the country’s national territory.

Talks with Nigeria earlier this year

The package follows discussions held in the EU–Nigeria Peace, Security and Defence Dialogue on 18 February 2026, as well as the eighth Nigeria–EU ministerial dialogue in Abuja on 23 March 2026.

The funding comes from the European Peace Facility, an EU instrument created in March 2021 to finance foreign and security policy actions intended to prevent conflicts, preserve peace and strengthen international security.