EU’s new human rights envoy faces global scrutiny amid rising conflicts

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Ilze Brands Kehris has been appointed the EU’s new Special Representative for human rights.

Brands Kehris is a Latvian national and will take up the role immediately for a term running until 29 February 2028, the Council of the European Union informed on Monday.

She most recently served as Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights and Director of the New York Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from January 2020 until May 2026.

The Council said she has held leadership roles across the United Nations and national and regional human rights organisations, including serving as a member and Chairperson of the Management Board of the EU Fundamental Rights Agency.

In the post, she will work on implementing EU human rights policy and on the EU’s positions on promoting compliance with international humanitarian law — the rules that apply during armed conflict — as well as support for international criminal justice.

What EU Special Representatives do

EU Special Representatives are appointed to promote EU policies and interests in specific regions, countries or thematic areas, the Council said.

There are currently 11 EU Special Representatives supporting the work of the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

The Council said the new human rights representative will engage on human rights with governments in countries outside the EU, as well as with international and regional organisations and civil society groups.

She will work closely with the European External Action Service — the EU’s diplomatic service — along with EU delegations and institutions.