EU links equality measures to higher job growth, warns against AI risks

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EU ministers have called on the European Commission and national governments to strengthen equality and non-discrimination measures, saying they are linked to economic growth and competitiveness.

The Council of the EU adopted conclusions on Monday urging action to promote equal treatment and remove barriers that prevent people taking part fully in the labour market.

“Inequality and competitiveness are not competing priorities — they go hand in hand,” Irish Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley said in a statement published by the Council.

The conclusions cover several areas, including gender equality, LGBTI equality, disability, anti-racism and Roma inclusion, and age discrimination and ageism.

They set out what the Council described as an economic case for greater diversity at work, citing higher employment, job creation, greater productivity and access to a wider talent pool.

Measures proposed and data cited

Among the measures listed are stronger enforcement of non-discrimination and gender-equality laws, including sanctions and remedies, and support for stakeholders such as civil society organisations, the Council said.

The conclusions also mention integrating inclusiveness and non-discrimination into business and talent attraction strategies, including targeted funding for underrepresented groups.

The Council also called for monitoring the impact of AI — computer systems used to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence — on the labour market from an equality perspective, including pay, working conditions and potential job losses.

In background information accompanying the conclusions, the Council cited OECD data saying discrimination can reduce employment, income, educational attainment and health, while adding to government spending on social and health services.

Improving gender equality could create up to 10.5 million jobs and raise the EU employment rate to 80% by 2050, the Council said, citing the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE).

Racial discrimination is estimated to cost the EU up to €12.7 billion a year in lost GDP, it added, citing the OECD.