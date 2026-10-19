Welding fumes classified as workplace threat under updated EU safety rules

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EU governments have adopted updated workplace safety rules that set new limits on exposure to several hazardous substances and add welding fumes to a list of known risks.

The measures are the sixth revision of the EU’s carcinogens, mutagens and reprotoxic substances directive (CMRD), which covers chemicals and materials that can cause cancer, genetic mutations or harm to reproduction, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Monday.

The updated directive sets occupational exposure limit values — legal caps on how much of a substance workers can be exposed to in the workplace — for cobalt and its inorganic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, 1,4-dioxane and isoprene.

Welding fumes have also been added to Annex I of the directive, which lists substances, mixtures and processes covered by the rules.

Timeline and expected health impact

The revision is expected to prevent around 1,700 lung cancer cases and 19,000 other illnesses over the next 40 years, according to the Council.

The directive will enter into force once it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

EU member states will then have two years from the date it enters into force to incorporate the revised rules into national law.