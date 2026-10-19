EU leaders push for faster reforms amid energy crisis and Ukraine war

Credit: Unsplash

EU leaders have urged faster action to cut red tape, tackle high energy prices and push forward plans to deepen the Single Market, while repeating their support for Ukraine, after meeting in Brussels on 15 and 16 October, 2026.

In conclusions adopted after the summit, the heads of state and government said they had reviewed progress on the “One Europe, One Market” agenda and called for further advances from EU institutions on both ambition and timetables, the European Council informed.

They highlighted several files they want moved forward in 2026, including a proposed “28th regime” for company law and a set of “simplification” packages covering digital, environmental and automotive rules.

The leaders also called for remaining barriers in the Single Market to be removed, citing fragmented labelling and packaging requirements and “territorial supply constraints”, and asked for further reductions in administrative burdens.

They asked the European Commission to bring forward more initiatives to streamline planning and permitting, avoid “gold-plating” — adding extra requirements when implementing EU rules — and cut reporting obligations, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Energy prices and Ukraine dominate foreign policy section

High energy prices were described as a “critical” issue, with leaders discussing the effects of the geopolitical context on supply chains and energy and fuel costs, including impacts on citizens “in particular the most vulnerable”, industry and the wider economy.

The European Council welcomed a Commission proposal to postpone certain obligations in the EU’s Methane Regulation, and said the Commission intends to prolong the temporary state aid framework for the most exposed industrial sectors, develop a short-term framework to optimise EU refinery capacity and efficiency, and take initiatives to bundle energy demand on a voluntary basis.

Leaders also called for the legislative process on the Market Stability Reserve to be accelerated to moderate excessive price volatility, and asked the Commission to update its assessment of the impacts of ETS2 — the EU’s second emissions trading system covering fuels such as petrol and heating used in buildings and road transport — including its design and safeguards.

On Ukraine, the leaders said they had spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed “firm and unwavering” support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

They condemned Russia’s missile and drone attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy and transport systems and healthcare and educational facilities, and called for intensified efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air and missile defences and the resilience of its energy system ahead of winter, including through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The summit conclusions welcomed ongoing disbursements from a €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026 and 2027 and said the means to cover Ukraine’s budget and defence needs for 2026 had been identified.

EU leaders also welcomed the recent adoption of a 21st sanctions package against Russia and called for further measures, including steps to reduce Russia’s energy revenues and to curb “shadow fleet” operations.