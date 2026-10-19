EU condemns violence during Albanian protests, urges restraint and accountability

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The European Commission condemned violence during protests in Tirana and other Albanian cities, citing arson, attacks on state institutions and the destruction of public and private property.

Violence has no place in a democratic society and any response must stay within the law and remain proportionate, the Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

People responsible for violence should be held to account through due process — meaning legal proceedings that follow established rules and safeguards.

Freedom of assembly and expression are fundamental rights that must be respected and exercised peacefully, the Commission said.

Right to protest

The Commission stated that it welcomed a commitment by Albanian authorities that the right to protest would be protected.

It noted that Albania is an EU candidate country and is engaged in the process of seeking membership.