EU approves €52m boost to Spanish agriculture aid amid Middle East fuel crisis

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The European Commission has approved a €52 million increase to Spain’s state aid scheme supporting agricultural companies facing higher diesel fuel costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The extra funding brings the scheme’s total budget to €161 million, after earlier increases approved on 2 June 2026 and 14 July 2026, the Commission noted in a release on Monday.

The support is available to farmers affected by rising diesel prices until 31 December 2026.

The amendment was approved under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — a set of EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to grant time-limited support to businesses affected by the crisis.

How the scheme was assessed

The Commission said it assessed the change under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which allows certain types of government support under specific conditions.

It stated that the updated scheme remains in line with the conditions of the temporary framework and is intended to support companies involved in the primary production of agricultural products.

Non-confidential versions of the decision will be published under case number SA.124966 in the Commission’s State aid register.